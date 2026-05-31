Iran’s authorities have ordered the seizure of assets belonging to 75 people in Markazi province on accusations of working with “hostile media,” judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Sunday.

The prosecutor in the central city of Arak said the cases were against those it accused of supporting Iran’s adversaries and trying to inflame public unrest.

“Betrayal of the homeland and cooperation with the enemies of the Iranian nation is a stain of shame for which the law has prescribed deterrent punishments,” read the report.