Police in Iran sealed a cafe over accusations that it promoted what authorities called “satanic activities,” state media reported on Sunday.

A video from inside the cafe on Tehran’s Valiasr Street was also released, which appeared to show men and women seated around tables during a live music performance.

In the footage, some audience members could be seen clapping, filming with phones and moving their heads to the music as a performer performed near a microphone and music stand.

The report said Tehran’s public venues police acted after receiving reports about the cafe’s activities.

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