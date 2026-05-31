An Iranian political prisoner held in Lakan Prison in the northern city of Rasht has been sentenced to death again after the Supreme Court overturned her previous death sentence, US-based rights group HRANA said on Sunday.

Zahra Shahbaz Tabari was convicted by a Revolutionary Court on accusations of armed rebellion against the state, through alleged membership in the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), HRANA said.

Tabari had previously been sentenced to death in 2025, but the Supreme Court later overturned the ruling and sent the case to another branch for retrial.