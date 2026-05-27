Iranian lawmaker Mohsen Zanganeh said Tehran is not negotiating with the United States over the principle of uranium enrichment, but is discussing details such as possible limits on enrichment levels.

“We do not talk about the principle of enrichment, but we do talk about details, such as the enrichment percentage, which they believe should be limited,” said Zanganeh, a member of parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee.

Zanganeh said the negotiations were proceeding in full coordination with Iran’s Supreme Leader.

“What is happening is in complete coordination with the leadership, and soon, probably on Eid al-Ghadir in early June, we will celebrate the Islamic Republic’s victory,” he said.