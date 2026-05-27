Iranian state TV said Tehran had obtained a draft of an initial unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States that would reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade.

According to the state TV, under the reported framework, the United States would withdraw military forces from Iran’s vicinity and lift the blockade, while Iran would restore the number of commercial transit ships through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month.

Iranian state TV said military vessels were not included in the draft agreement.

It said the management and routing of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be handled by Iran in cooperation with Oman.

The report said that if a final deal is reached within 60 days, the arrangement would be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution.

Iranian state TV described the so-called Islamabad memorandum framework as not yet finalized and said Tehran would take no step without tangible verification.