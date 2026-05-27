IRGC Navy says 23 ships crossed Hormuz after obtaining permits
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said 23 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after obtaining permits.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said 23 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after obtaining permits.
Iranian state TV said Tehran had obtained a draft of an initial unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States that would reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade.
According to the state TV, under the reported framework, the United States would withdraw military forces from Iran’s vicinity and lift the blockade, while Iran would restore the number of commercial transit ships through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month.
Iranian state TV said military vessels were not included in the draft agreement.
It said the management and routing of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be handled by Iran in cooperation with Oman.
The report said that if a final deal is reached within 60 days, the arrangement would be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution.
Iranian state TV described the so-called Islamabad memorandum framework as not yet finalized and said Tehran would take no step without tangible verification.
Israel’s air force commander, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, said Iran had faced firepower it “neither knew nor expected” during the recent US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.
Speaking Wednesday at a ceremony unveiling Israel’s new KC-46 “Gideon” refueling aircraft, Bar said the Iranian leadership, which he said had set the destruction of Israel as its goal, was unable to stop the air campaign.
Bar said the Israeli air force was still conducting operations, including strikes against Hezbollah, defending residents of northern Israel and operating in Gaza against Hamas.
“We are ready for any development, on any front,” he said.
South Korea summoned Iran’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest an attack on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after investigators found the ship was likely hit by Iranian-developed anti-ship missiles, Yonhap reported.
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo said technical analysis showed two unidentified airborne objects that struck the HMM Namu on May 4 were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran.
The first warhead failed to detonate, while the second exploded on impact, according to the government probe. Park said the missiles are used by Iran’s navy, the Revolutionary Guards and pro-Iran groups.
“Multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran,” Park said, while adding that Seoul could not confirm the launch site, the exact perpetrator or whether the attack was intentional.
South Korea summoned Iran’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest an attack on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after investigators found the ship was likely hit by Iranian-developed anti-ship missiles, Yonhap reported.
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo said technical analysis showed two unidentified airborne objects that struck the HMM Namu on May 4 were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran.
The first warhead failed to detonate, while the second exploded on impact, according to the government probe. Park said the missiles are used by Iran’s navy, the Revolutionary Guards and pro-Iran groups.
“Multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran,” Park said, while adding that Seoul could not confirm the launch site, the exact perpetrator or whether the attack was intentional.
The foreign ministry said it summoned Iranian Ambassador Saeed Koozechi to deliver a strong protest and demand responsible measures, including steps to prevent a recurrence.
The attack caused an explosion and fire aboard the HMM Namu, leaving one of the 24 crew members with minor injuries. Iran’s embassy in Seoul has previously denied any military involvement in the incident.
The Iranian envoy expressed regret over the damage to the South Korean vessel.
“I would personally like to express regret over the damage caused to the South Korean ship,” he said.
But when asked whether Iran accepted the findings of South Korea’s investigation or whether Tehran would apologize, he denied involvement, saying people should beware of “false-flag operations by hostile countries.”
Israel could return to military action against Iran if diplomacy with Tehran fails to meet core objectives, Israel’s ambassador to Australia told Iran International in an exclusive interview.
Hillel Newman said Israel supported talks between Iran and the United States, but only if they removed what he described as existential threats from the Islamic Republic.
“We’re in favor... of talks as long as they attain the objectives. We cannot compromise on the objectives,” Newman said.