First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo said technical analysis showed two unidentified airborne objects that struck the HMM Namu on May 4 were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran.
The first warhead failed to detonate, while the second exploded on impact, according to the government probe. Park said the missiles are used by Iran’s navy, the Revolutionary Guards and pro-Iran groups.
“Multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran,” Park said, while adding that Seoul could not confirm the launch site, the exact perpetrator or whether the attack was intentional.
The foreign ministry said it summoned Iranian Ambassador Saeed Koozechi to deliver a strong protest and demand responsible measures, including steps to prevent a recurrence.
The attack caused an explosion and fire aboard the HMM Namu, leaving one of the 24 crew members with minor injuries. Iran’s embassy in Seoul has previously denied any military involvement in the incident.
The Iranian envoy expressed regret over the damage to the South Korean vessel.
“I would personally like to express regret over the damage caused to the South Korean ship,” he said.
But when asked whether Iran accepted the findings of South Korea’s investigation or whether Tehran would apologize, he denied involvement, saying people should beware of “false-flag operations by hostile countries.”