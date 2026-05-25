If the United States meets its commitments and a first-stage MoU advances, Iran’s nuclear file could be reviewed during 60-day talks, Iran's semi-official ISNA reported on Monday, citing a senior Iranian diplomat.

“The nuclear issue, enrichment and stockpiles of highly enriched uranium will be reviewed in 60-day talks in exchange for the lifting of sanctions and the full release of Iran’s blocked assets, and US forces will fully withdraw from the areas around Iran,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that management of the Strait of Hormuz was a matter between Iran and Oman, and Tehran was negotiating the issue with Muscat.