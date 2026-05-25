US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington has presented what he called a “pretty solid” proposal to Iran involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to India, Rubio said the proposed framework would allow Iran to reopen the strategic waterway and enter “a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters.”
Rubio said the proposal had strong backing from Persian Gulf states and broad international support.
“Every country that we’ve walked through it, understands it’s not just very reasonable but it’s the right thing for the world to get done,” he said.
At the same time, Rubio emphasized that President Donald Trump was not rushing toward an agreement and insisted Washington would reject any arrangement it viewed as weak.
“The president is not going to make a bad deal,” Rubio said.
Asked what was delaying a breakthrough, Rubio said the holdup was Iran’s response and suggested Tehran’s internal decision-making process was slowing communications.
“You’ve got to hear back, and it takes the Iranian system a little while longer to get back,” he said.
Rubio added that the administration would continue pursuing diplomacy before considering alternative options.
He also said that Washington would either reach a good agreement with Iran or deal with the country “another way,” adding that the United States would give diplomacy every chance before considering “alternatives.”