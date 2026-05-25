US President Donald Trump posted two AI-style memes criticizing Barack Obama’s approach to Iran, accusing him of funding Tehran and contrasting past calls for negotiation with his own use of force.
Iran has made no commitment in the current draft memorandum with the United States to transfer nuclear material out of the country or take any nuclear-related action, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported, denying a report by Al-Hadath.
Tasnim said the Al-Hadath report on the details of the negotiations was “false” and part of what it called a US psychological operation.
“There is no sentence in the text of the memorandum that exists so far indicating readiness to transfer nuclear material abroad,” Tasnim said, adding that Iran had not made “any commitment regarding nuclear action” in the document.
The outlet also denied Al Hadath’s claim that the information came from “Iranian sources,” saying such assertions were “false” and “the product of the imagination of this media outlet.”
Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in his first message to the Iranian public that the country would not step back.
“There will be no retreat,” Zolghadr said, adding that this had been shown on the military front, in diplomacy and by the Islamic Republic's supporters in the streets through what he called their “resistance.”
He said Iran now needed “unity and cohesion” more than ever so that “the Americans and Zionists would also be disappointed on that front."
Zolghadr described unity as “another field in the struggle” and said avoiding any divisive words or actions would lead Iran to “final victory.”
A nonprofit group has threatened FIFA with legal action in the United States unless it reverses a reported policy barring Iran’s pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag from World Cup stadiums, The Athletic reported on Monday.
The Institute for Voices of Liberty sent a letter to FIFA through its legal counsel, Shahrokh Mokhtarzadeh, raising concerns over the reported restriction, The Athletic reported Monday.
Mokhtarzadeh told The Athletic by email that, depending on FIFA’s response or lack of response, “a decision will be made to commence formal proceedings in Superior Court, State of California or Federal Courts in California on a later date.”
The group’s legal counsel said Saturday afternoon that FIFA had not responded three days after the letter was sent.
“We are preparing to commence appropriate legal proceedings in case of attempts by FIFA to exclude the Lion and Sun flag,” they added.
The Athletic reported last week, citing sources with direct knowledge of FIFA’s planning, that the organization’s official guidance for World Cup venues would be to prohibit the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag during the tournament.
A joint venture between a US defense startup and a Saudi firm is building a factory near Riyadh to produce one-way attack drones modeled on Iran’s Shahed system, Semafor reported Monday.
The facility is being developed by SR2Vector, a partnership between Utah-based Vector Defense and Saudi startup SR2 Defense Systems, according to the report.
The factory will produce SKYWASP, a one-way attack drone developed by Vector and capable of striking targets up to 1,500 kilometers, or 930 miles, away — roughly the distance from Saudi Arabia’s northeast coast to Tehran.
“SKYWASP is a program that can level the playing field and boost Saudi Arabia’s deterrence capabilities,” Lucien Zeigler, SR2’s chief strategy officer and co-founder, told Semafor.
Zeigler did not disclose expected production figures, but said the factory would produce “operationally relevant volumes consistent with the kingdom’s strategic deterrence requirements.”
Semafor said SR2Vector plans to manufacture the drones both for the Saudi domestic market and for export to allied countries.
A draft memorandum of understanding under discussion between Iran and the United States would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a mechanism to dispose of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, CBS News reported citing two regional officials familiar with the diplomacy.
Under the proposal, which still require Iran’s approval, Iran would reaffirm that it will “never develop nuclear weapons” and agree that its enriched uranium stockpile be disposed of under a mechanism to be agreed by both sides.
The draft also calls for Iran and the United States, along with their allies, to declare an immediate and permanent end to “all military operations on every front,” including Lebanon, and commit not to launch war against each other or threaten or use force.
Questions over Iran’s frozen assets and sanctions against the Islamic Republic would be addressed based on Tehran’s compliance with those commitments, the report said.
A senior US administration official “essentially confirmed” most of the reported points to CBS News on Sunday but did not confirm the provisions on a 60-day ceasefire extension or the declaration ending all military operations on every front, including Lebanon, the network reported.