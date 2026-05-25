Iran has made no commitment in the current draft memorandum with the United States to transfer nuclear material out of the country or take any nuclear-related action, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported, denying a report by Al-Hadath.

Tasnim said the Al-Hadath report on the details of the negotiations was “false” and part of what it called a US psychological operation.

“There is no sentence in the text of the memorandum that exists so far indicating readiness to transfer nuclear material abroad,” Tasnim said, adding that Iran had not made “any commitment regarding nuclear action” in the document.

The outlet also denied Al Hadath’s claim that the information came from “Iranian sources,” saying such assertions were “false” and “the product of the imagination of this media outlet.”