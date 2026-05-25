Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in his first message to the Iranian public that the country would not step back.

“There will be no retreat,” Zolghadr said, adding that this had been shown on the military front, in diplomacy and by the Islamic Republic's supporters in the streets through what he called their “resistance.”

He said Iran now needed “unity and cohesion” more than ever so that “the Americans and Zionists would also be disappointed on that front."

Zolghadr described unity as “another field in the struggle” and said avoiding any divisive words or actions would lead Iran to “final victory.”