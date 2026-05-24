Reports of a possible agreement between Washington and the Islamic Republic have triggered anger and frustration among Iranians, with messages sent to Iran International reflecting deep distrust toward both foreign powers and Iran’s ruling establishment.
As speculation over renewed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington intensifies, several citizens described the prospect of a deal not as a path toward stability but as another political arrangement reached at the expense of ordinary Iranians.
“We no longer have hope in Trump… we will finish the job ourselves,” one citizen wrote. Another added: “Trump’s decisions should not matter to us. We ourselves must bring down the Islamic Republic from inside the country.”
Reports of a possible agreement between Washington and the Islamic Republic have triggered anger and frustration among Iranians, with messages sent to Iran International reflecting deep distrust toward both foreign powers and Iran’s ruling establishment.
As speculation over renewed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington intensifies, several citizens described the prospect of a deal not as a path toward stability but as another political arrangement reached at the expense of ordinary Iranians.
“We no longer have hope in Trump… we will finish the job ourselves,” one citizen wrote. Another added: “Trump’s decisions should not matter to us. We ourselves must bring down the Islamic Republic from inside the country.”
The messages come amid continued economic pressure inside Iran, where inflation, unemployment and political repression remain key public grievances.
US President Donald Trump said an agreement involving the United States, Iran and several other countries had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalization.
Opposition to ceasefire, negotiations
Some viewers voiced direct opposition to any temporary ceasefire or agreement involving the Islamic Republic.
“We the people of Iran do not want a 60-day ceasefire or agreement,” one citizen wrote. Another described life in Iran as “impossible” and said they were waiting for “another call from the prince,” referring to exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.
Several messages also urged US President Donald Trump not to strike a deal with Tehran, arguing that the Islamic Republic has systematically deprived citizens of the ability to organize or protest freely over the past decades.
The comments reflected broader skepticism that outside governments would prioritize the demands of Iranian citizens over regional security concerns or diplomatic interests.
Economic pressure and public exhaustion
Economic hardship emerged as another dominant theme in the messages.
“We are being crushed under inflation,” one citizen wrote, warning that any agreement with the Islamic Republic would amount to “the biggest betrayal” of Iranians.
Others described mounting psychological exhaustion after years of overlapping crises, including economic decline, executions, political crackdowns and regional conflict.
“Every day we struggle with the stress of execution news, depression, poverty and countless other hardships,” one viewer wrote. Another added: “The news about a deal shows that we the people have become victims of politics.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Sunday progress toward a US-Iran agreement, saying any deal must reopen the Strait of Hormuz and guarantee toll-free freedom of navigation.
“We need a deal that truly de-escalates the conflict, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees toll free full freedom of navigation,” she wrote on X. “Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. It must also end its destabilizing actions in the region, directly or through proxies, as well as its unjustified and repeated attacks on its neighbors.”
She said Europe would work with international partners toward a lasting diplomatic solution and to contain spillovers from the conflict, including on supply chains and energy prices.
Former Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz warned against linking a Lebanon ceasefire to any deal with Iran, saying it would strengthen Hezbollah near Israel’s border and endanger northern communities.
“This is exactly the case where Israel needs to say to the US - no,” the Israeli Knesset member wrote on X on Sunday.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that any US-Iran agreement must reopen the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation.
“I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran,” Starmer wrote in a post on X. “We need to see an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation.”
He also said Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that Britain would work with international partners toward a long-term diplomatic settlement.