US targets Iran’s $7.7B crypto network - report
The US is stepping up efforts to target Iran’s use of cryptocurrency, with officials saying Tehran controls roughly $7.7 billion in digital assets and has used Bitcoin and other crypto channels to move money outside the traditional banking system, according to Fox Business reporting.
Treasury officials also said nearly $500 million in crypto linked to Iran has been frozen as part of enforcement actions aimed at cutting off financial networks tied to the Iranian government, the report added.