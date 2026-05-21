Hardline Iranian influencer Ali Gholhaki said on Wednesday the United States proposed a package to Tehran that includes reopening discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, releasing 25% of Iran’s frozen assets - about $25 billion - allowing uranium transfer abroad, and accepting 3.67% enrichment limits, alongside other nuclear and sanctions-related measures, though key disputes remain unresolved.

"Americans, after receiving Iran's feedback, have proposed that the "end of the war across all fronts," "lifting of the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz," "opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran with tariffs and the maritime route preferred by Iran," "release of 25% of Iran's frozen assets _approximately $25 billion_," "exemption for Iran's oil sales for 30 days," and the main phase of negotiations—namely "removal of 400 kg of uranium from Iran _in the best case, shipment to a third country_" and "acceptance of Iran's right to 3.67% enrichment (unlikely to be accepted by the U.S. in the final phase)" and "closure of nuclear facilities _excluding the Tehran reactor, solely for medical purposes_"—be signed all at once by Iran!" he posted on X.

"Iran says all phases proposed by the US should be implemented for verification over 30 days, so that Iran can both sell its oil and be persuaded to engage in nuclear negotiations!" Gholhaki added.



