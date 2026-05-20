Iran’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that the United States must demonstrate its “goodwill” by ending what Tehran described as “piracy” against Iranian vessels, amid fragile diplomacy and continuing tensions over shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told Iranian state television that Washington needed to stop actions targeting Iranian ships if it wanted to show seriousness about negotiations.

Baghaei also confirmed that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is currently in Tehran to help facilitate the exchange of messages, according to Iranian media.