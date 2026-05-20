Iran president discusses US talks with Pakistan minister
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Iran-US negotiations and regional stability with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged views on the “latest status of indirect Iran-US negotiations” and diplomatic efforts to follow up on agreements, the report said.
Pezeshkian also stressed the need for “continued dialogue, stronger regional cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries,” IRNA's report added.