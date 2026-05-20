US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a “dramatic” lengthy phone call on Iran on Tuesday night, Israel’s Channel 13 reported, citing Israeli officials.

Israel remains on high alert over the possibility that the war with Iran could resume in the coming days, the report said.

A senior Israeli official cited by Channel 13 said that Iran and the United States could reach an agreement “only if Trump surrenders.”

The report said Israeli officials still believe a possible strike remains on the table and “has absolutely not been taken off the agenda,” while Trump’s circle and other figures in the Middle East are pressing him to pursue a deal.