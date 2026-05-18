Iran said on Monday it was in continuous contact with Oman to develop a new mechanism for vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, calling the waterway vital to the world.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran and Oman, as coastal states, had a responsibility to reassure other countries about safe passage through the strait.

He said expert-level talks between Iran and Oman were held last week in Muscat and consultations were continuing without interruption.

Baghaei also said Iran had no hostility toward any country in the region, “even the UAE,” while warning neighbors to guard against what it called plots by powers outside the region.

Tehran was calling on all regional countries to be vigilant about such efforts, he said, adding that visits and contacts with Israel were not hidden from Iran’s view.