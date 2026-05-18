Pakistan shared revised Iran war proposal with US - Reuters
Pakistan shared a revised Iranian proposal with the United States on Sunday night to end the war, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a Pakistani source.
Pakistan shared a revised Iranian proposal with the United States on Sunday night to end the war, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a Pakistani source.
Iran said on Monday it had no hostility toward any country in the region, “even the UAE,” while warning neighbors to guard against what it called plots by powers outside the region.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was calling on all regional countries to be vigilant about such efforts.
He added that visits and contacts with Israel were not hidden from Iran’s view.
Iran said on Monday it was in continuous contact with Oman to develop a new mechanism for vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, calling the waterway vital to the world.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran and Oman, as coastal states, had a responsibility to reassure other countries about safe passage through the strait.
He said expert-level talks between Iran and Oman were held last week in Muscat and consultations were continuing without interruption.
Baghaei also said Iran had no hostility toward any country in the region, “even the UAE,” while warning neighbors to guard against what it called plots by powers outside the region.
Tehran was calling on all regional countries to be vigilant about such efforts, he said, adding that visits and contacts with Israel were not hidden from Iran’s view.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday he would call on G7 finance ministers to follow a sanctions regime aimed at cutting off financing to what he described as Iran’s “war machine.”
G7 finance ministers met in Paris on Monday to seek common ground on economic tensions and global imbalances, as markets faced renewed pressure from a bond selloff driven in part by inflation concerns tied to the Iran war and higher energy prices.
Bessent also said last week’s trip to China by a US delegation led by US President Donald Trump had been “very successful.”
Jordan condemned on Monday an attack targeting Saudi Arabia involving drones that entered from Iraqi airspace, calling it a violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty.
The country's foreign ministry said the attack threatened Saudi Arabia’s security, stability and territorial integrity, and violated international law.
It said Jordan stood in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures Riyadh takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
Pakistan condemned on Monday the drone attack on the Barakah nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates, saying it stood in full solidarity with the UAE.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said any deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities was a grave violation of international law and nuclear safety principles.
“Nuclear installations must never be targeted under any circumstances,” the ministry said.