Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss efforts to end the crisis and support regional stability, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

During the call Al Thani told Araghchi that “closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a bargaining chip would only deepen the crisis and expose the vital interests of the region's countries to danger," according to Qatar's foreign ministry.

He also stressed “the importance of adhering to the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness,” prioritizing the interests of the region and its peoples, and supporting de-escalation efforts.