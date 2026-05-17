Conservative commentator Mark Levin called for the “liberation” of the Iranian people and the overthrow of Iran’s government, saying it should be achieved without deploying US ground troops.

"We must help liberate the Iranian people, and we can do it. We can do it without our troops on the ground. Without a forever war. We can do it. Train them. Arm them. Support them. And we will never have to worry about nuclear arms from the Iranian regime ever again," Levin posted on X. "Not only that, but the Middle East will also change for the better in ways that we cannot even imagine. The regime must be destroyed. The time is now."



