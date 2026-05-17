US Senator Rick Scott said Iran still seeks to kill Americans and destroy Israel despite recent conflict involving Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv.

“Iran wants to rebuild its weapons, they still hate this country, they still want to kill us, they still want to destroy Israel,” Scott said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

Scott also said Tehran of continuing to support Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, while praising US President Donald Trump’s approach toward Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.