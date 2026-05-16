Iran remains in an unstable “neither war nor peace” situation despite the halt in fighting, the Interior Ministry spokesperson said, urging executive bodies to take practical steps to stabilize conditions and improve people’s livelihoods and peace of mind.

Ali Zeinivand urged people not to pay attention to rumors or unverified reports, adding: “We are waiting for the war to end so we can announce the election calendar.”

He said Iran’s armed forces remained at full readiness, adding that their level of preparedness had risen sharply since the start of the war in February and was now “at the highest level.”

The spokesperson also said the government was working to secure basic goods despite obstacles at southern borders, using eastern, western and northern crossings instead.

He said provincial governors had been given “important and unprecedented” authority to help supply essential goods and raw materials for workshops and industries through cooperation with neighboring provinces and countries.

“Our country cannot be blockaded,” he said, adding that authorities had no concerns about supplying basic goods after granting greater powers to governors.