Iran says Hormuz crisis hinges on end to attacks and blockade
Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis depended on ending military action against Iran and lifting what Tehran calls a maritime blockade.
Speaking at a special meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council, Iravani said the current situation in the strait and its global economic consequences were “solely and exclusively the responsibility of those who started the war against Iran and their regional allies.”
He said the Islamic Republic remained committed to “constructive engagement” and efforts to restore stability, energy security and normal conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, “provided that aggression and military escalation stop and the maritime blockade is lifted.”