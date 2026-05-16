Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Pope Leo for what he called his “moral, logical and fair” stance on the Iran war, saying US and Israeli attacks were not only against Iran but against international law and “human values.”

In a message published by IRNA, Pezeshkian said Iran had acted “within the framework of legitimate defense” by targeting the interests and positions of those he called aggressors.

He said the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz was caused by attacks on Iran, the use of Persian Gulf states’ territory and airspace against Iran, and the US maritime blockade.

Pezeshkian said Iran remained committed to diplomacy, citing Pakistan’s mediation and talks in Islamabad, and urged the international community to take a “realistic and fair” approach against what he called Washington’s illegal demands and dangerous policies.

His message came after President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the pope over his stance on the war.

“Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.