A former FBI agent warned that Iranian sleeper cells in the United States could pose a security threat during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, urging President Donald Trump to consider demonstrating military power with a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as the MOAB.

Jonathan Gilliam, a former FBI special agent and Navy SEAL, told Fox News that Iran could activate operatives already inside the United States during the tournament, which is set to begin in June across the US, Canada and Mexico.

“I would hope that the president makes it known before this occurs, that if Iran does anything during these World Cup events, that it's going to be not just a retaliatory strike, but that would be the end of any talks and that he will lay waste to everything and anything that is the Iranian regime if that occurs,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam also suggested Trump could send what he described as a clear deterrent message by using a MOAB in Iran.

“I think if the president did that, and he showed that he was very serious, gave some sign, dropped a MOAB in the middle of nowhere in Iran and said, ‘this is what's going to occur if you if you touch anyone in the United States.’ ... This is what's coming to you,” he said.

“A MOAB, that's the largest non-nuclear conventional bomb in the world in history. And you can drop that somewhere and make a dramatic impact if the president was to show force like Iran does,” Gilliam added.