Iran warns against ‘politicizing’ World Cup participation amid visa concerns
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said host countries of the FIFA World Cup are obligated to ensure equal and non-discriminatory treatment for all qualified teams, warning against what he called the politicization of the tournament.
In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Gharibabadi said Iran had secured its place at the World Cup “through official FIFA channels” and that any restrictions on Iranian players, officials or staff would violate the principles of international sport.
“The World Cup is a global event and is incompatible with political discrimination,” he wrote, adding that FIFA’s statutes prohibit discrimination against countries and individuals.
His remarks come amid growing concerns in Tehran over possible visa and entry restrictions for Iranian officials and team members linked to the IRGC ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.