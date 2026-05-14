US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping “would like to see a deal made” with Iran and offered to help, in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“Look, anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of a relationship with him,” Trump said.

“But he said, ‘I would love to be a help. If I could be of any help whatsoever...’” “He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open,” Trump added.