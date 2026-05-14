Chinese firms discussed secret arms sales to Iran - NBC
Chinese state-controlled companies discussed a possible plan to secretly sell weapons to Iran, NBC News reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.
The plan involved Chinese companies shipping weapons through third-party countries to conceal their origin, the sources said, according to the report.
The report said it was unclear whether any arms sales had taken place or what weapons may have been shipped to Iran before or after the start of the war.