Iranian judicial authorities have ordered the seizure of assets belonging to dozens of people, many living abroad, over allegations of cooperation with Israel and actions against national security, state-linked news agency ANA reported on Thursday.

ANA, citing judicial authorities, said the move was taken under a law increasing penalties for alleged espionage and cooperation with Israel. It said confiscated assets would be used to rebuild sites damaged during the war.

The report said cases involving the individuals were under review and that those targeted included people residing in Britain, Germany, Iraq, Turkey and the United States, among other countries, as well as six people inside Iran.

Iran did not provide evidence supporting the allegations.