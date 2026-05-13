Iran executed Ehsan Afrashteh on Wednesday on accusations of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel, the judiciary’s Mizan News reported.

Afrashteh, who was born in the central city of Isfahan in 1993 and held a master’s degree in civil engineering, was arrested in early 2024 after returning from Turkey and spent several months in solitary confinement under interrogation at a security facility, according to Iran Human Rights Monitor.

Mizan claimed Afrashteh had become fluent in English, French and Hebrew during what it described as his cooperation with Israel.

Continue reading