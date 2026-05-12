Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister warned Iran against using the Strait of Hormuz to “pressure or to blackmail” countries astride the Persian Gulf.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the Strait of Hormuz being used as a weapon in this war,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said at a press conference in Doha alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“It’s an international water corridor that should be always protected and should be always safeguarded,” he added. “This current state of the strait and what’s happening over there should never be repeated.”



