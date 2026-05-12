US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday the Pentagon had plans both to escalate military operations against Iran and to scale them back if needed, as lawmakers pressed the administration on the cost and legal basis of the conflict.
Speaking at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's 2027 budget, Hegseth said the administration was prepared for multiple scenarios as fighting with Iran continued despite a fragile ceasefire.
"We have a plan to escalate if necessary. We have a plan to retrograde if necessary. We have a plan to shift assets," Hegseth said.
US Central Command said on Tuesday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was continuing operations in the Arabian Sea, including enforcement of the US blockade against Iran.
CENTCOM said US forces had redirected 65 commercial vessels and disabled four since the blockade began, according to a post on X.
The US blockade of Iranian ports began in April following the war between Iran, Israel and the United States, which is now under a fragile ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump shared two images on Truth Social on Tuesday depicting apparent attacks on Iranian military assets, including an exploding aircraft bearing an Iranian flag and Iranian fast boats struck at sea.
One image showed a US warship firing what appeared to be a laser weapon at an aircraft alongside the caption: "Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!"
A second image showed explosions hitting boats carrying Iranian flags beneath a US drone, captioned: "BYE BYE, 'Fast Boats'".
Some Iranians say security bodies blocked their internet or SIM cards over alleged online activity against the Islamic Republic, then demanded pro-government posts, written pledges and guarantors to restore access, according to messages sent to Iran International.
The unsigned notices asked recipients to provide personal details including home and work addresses, bank account information, images of bank cards and links to all their social media accounts.
They were also instructed to sign handwritten pledges not to publish content deemed harmful to the country’s “psychological, social or political security.”
The notices warned that users’ activities were being monitored through “smart surveillance and artificial intelligence systems” and said repeated violations could lead to judicial action and heavier punishment.
Some citizens were further instructed to publish at least 20 posts supporting the Islamic Republic on social media and send evidence that the posts had been uploaded.
Pressure campaigns expand online
The demands mark the latest effort by Iranian authorities to tighten control over online activity following waves of dissent and criticism on social media over the past year.
Recipients were told not to publish all pro-government posts in a single day “to make the activity appear natural,” according to the messages.
Some were also ordered to attend nighttime government rallies that began after US and Israeli attacks earlier this year and continued after a ceasefire took hold. Participants were instructed to photograph themselves carrying Islamic Republic flags or images of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In several cases, authorities requested identification documents from a guarantor who would accept responsibility for any future “criminal activity” by the targeted individual.
In August 2025, many Iranians wrote on social media that their SIM cards had been abruptly disconnected without warning or court orders after they published critical posts online, particularly in the aftermath of the 12-day war.
Some said security bodies contacted them through the domestic messaging platform Eitaa and told them to meet a series of demands or report to entities including the Prosecutor’s Office cyber division to regain access.
During those visits, citizens said they were ordered to submit copies of their national ID cards and sign written pledges promising to stop critical online activity.
Similar measures were reported in October 2024, when journalists and political activists said security bodies blocked their SIM cards, forced them to delete posts and ordered them to publish content that contradicted their views.
Kuwait's accusation that alleged Iran-linked infiltrators tried to reach Bubiyan Island has drawn attention to a China-backed port project on the island, according to an Associated Press report.
Kuwaiti authorities said on Tuesday that men detained after allegedly trying to enter the country by sea admitted links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island to carry out hostile acts.
Bubiyan Island, in northeastern Kuwait near the Iraqi border, hosts the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port project, which China has backed as part of broader regional infrastructure investment.
The China angle was highlighted by the Associated Press as US President Donald Trump prepares to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Damage to the United Arab Emirates' largest gas processing plant from Iranian attacks last month may not be fully repaired until 2027, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing operator Adnoc Gas.
Adnoc Gas aims to restore the Habshan facility to 80% of processing capacity by the end of 2026, with full operations expected in 2027, the report said, citing a company statement.
The plant, which was hit twice in early April, suspended operations after debris from intercepted drones sparked fires, according to the FT.