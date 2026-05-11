Tens of millions of people could face hunger and starvation if fertilizer shipments are not soon allowed through the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported, citing the head of a UN task force aimed at averting a humanitarian crisis.

“We have a few weeks ahead of us to prevent what will likely be a massive humanitarian crisis,” Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office for Project Services and leader of the task force, told AFP.

“We may witness a crisis that will force 45 million more people into hunger and starvation,” he said.