Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security discussion in his office in Jerusalem on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response to his ceasefire proposal, Israeli media reported.
Reports said Netanyahu’s court hearing ended earlier than scheduled due to the security meeting.
Millions of people in Iran have spent more than 70 days dealing with widespread internet disruptions and restrictions that many residents say have disrupted their work, healthcare, daily lives and mental well-being.
Yet much of the international coverage surrounding Iran during this period has focused mainly on statements by officials of the Islamic Republic rather than the experiences of people living under the restrictions.
About 35 million people in Iran are facing water shortages, the country’s water industry spokesman said on Monday, warning that conservation remained necessary despite improved dam reserves.
Issa Bozorgzadeh said rainfall remained below normal in 11 provinces, including Tehran, Qazvin, Alborz, Semnan, Qom, Yazd, Markazi and Isfahan, with Tehran among the worst affected.
He said water management should be handled locally because heavy rainfall in one province did not solve shortages in major cities elsewhere.
Iran described its latest proposal to the United States as “reasonable and generous” on Monday and said Tehran’s immediate priority remained ending the war rather than deciding the future of its nuclear program.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran’s proposal included ending the war in the region, lifting what he described as the US blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and restoring regional security.
“The Islamic Republic has proven that it is a responsible power in the region,” Baghaei said during his weekly briefing. “We are not bullies; we stand against bullies.”
He accused Washington of continuing to insist on “unreasonable” demands.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed Iran’s latest response to a US proposal as “totally unacceptable,” while Iranian state media said Tehran rejected what it described as Washington’s “excessive demands.”
The dispute appears to center on two of the war’s most contentious issues: Iran’s insistence on sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and Washington’s demands over Tehran’s nuclear program, particularly its stockpile of enriched uranium and enrichment infrastructure.
Tehran says focus remains on ending war
Baghaei said Iran was not currently focused on decisions related to uranium enrichment or the future of its nuclear activities.
“At the current stage, our focus is on ending the war,” he said. “Later, regarding the nuclear issue, Iran’s materials and matters related to enrichment, we will discuss those issues when the time comes.”
Several countries, particularly in the region, had contacted Tehran because of concerns over further escalation, he added.
“We have always appreciated parties that sincerely try to persuade the other sides to stop creating tensions,” Baghaei said.
Pakistan acting as ‘mediator’
Baghaei described Pakistan as an “official mediator” between Tehran and Washington and said other countries, including Qatar, were also maintaining contacts with both sides and sharing proposals with Iran’s foreign minister.
Baghaei also urged European countries not to be drawn into the conflict through what he described as pressure from the United States and Israel.
“We clearly told European countries not to allow temptations from the United States or Israel on regional issues to drag them into a crisis that will bring them no benefit,” he said.
Many European governments, he added, understood the war had been “illegal, immoral and aggressive” and had resisted pressure to openly support actions he said “undermined international peace and security.”
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 73rd day on Monday, surpassing 1,728 hours, internet monitor NetBlocks said.
“Open internet access is a right that underpins all other liberties, and its deprivation severely limits the public's ability to document and remediate fundamental human rights violations,” it added in a post on X.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran had not yet “settled score” with those who acted against the country, responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments that the war with Iran was not over.
Esmail Baghaei said Iran’s armed forces would make the best use of any opportunity given to them.
“We have not settled score with those who acted against the Iranian people. If an opportunity is given to our armed forces, it will certainly be used in the best way,” he said.