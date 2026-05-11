The European Union will expand its Iran sanctions to include those responsible for obstructing freedom of navigation, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

“In the Strait of Hormuz, the ceasefire is under heavy strain following Iran’s recent strikes in the region,” Kallas added speaking at a press conference on Monday.

She said EU ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation with countries astride the Persian Gulf after the Iran war and accelerate work on strategic partnership agreements with all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



“We are ready to frontload our security and defense cooperation,” Kallas said.