US-Iran talks are unlikely to make significant progress before President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, CNN reported, citing a regional source close to the negotiations.

The source said movement in the talks would “depend on the results of President Trump’s visit to Beijing.”

The source said Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was “very likely” to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi on Thursday and Friday, the same days Trump is in Beijing.

Araghchi’s presence at the BRICS meeting “is important,” CNN quoted the source as saying, adding that the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt may also attend.

The report said Egypt and Saudi Arabia are among the countries facilitating backchannel dialogue between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan.

“China is going to be an important player in ensuring that the dialogue continues,” the source added.