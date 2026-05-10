Iranian Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia warned that countries supporting US sanctions against the Islamic Republic could face difficulties passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran is now enforcing what he described as its right under international law and maritime regulations to exercise authority over the strategic waterway, Akraminia told the state news agency IRNA.

He said Tehran would respond with “surprising options” to any new strikes, adding that it will include “more advanced and newer equipment, modern methods of warfare and, most importantly, new arenas of war.”