Iran judiciary says 262 properties seized in war-related cases
Iran’s judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Saturday that authorities had so far seized 262 properties belonging to Iranian citizens in cases linked to war-related accusations.
Speaking at a press conference, Jahangir said the figure was based on actions taken following requests from the prosecutor general’s office.
He added that Iran’s property registration authority had conducted 722 inquiries tied to arrest and asset seizure requests involving citizens since the conflict began.