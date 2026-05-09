An Iranian lawmaker rejected claims that Tehran had dumped oil into the sea near Kharg Island after satellite images showed large oil slicks around the key export hub.
Jafar Pourkabgani, a member of parliament representing Bushehr province, said the slicks were caused by “oil residue and ballast water waste from European tankers” discharged into the sea.
“This claim is false and part of the enemy’s psychological operation,” he wrote on X, referring to allegations that Iran had released oil because storage tanks were full.
Satellite images published on Friday appeared to show large oil slicks around Kharg Island, with some reports estimating the affected area at around 40 square kilometers.
Experts cited by Fox News said the slick could be linked to operational strain in Iran’s oil export system, though the exact cause has not been independently confirmed.
Image credit: EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTIN/Handout via Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Iran-US negotiations during a phone call on Friday, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Moscow stressed the need to support diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States and warned against any renewed fighting that could harm civilians and infrastructure in Iran and neighboring Arab states.
The two sides also discussed deliberations at the United Nations and agreed to stay in contact in support of what Russia described as a long-term and sustainable settlement.
Internal divisions inside Iran are complicating efforts to reach a deal with the United States, with factions favoring continued conflict competing against officials pushing for diplomacy, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with mediation efforts.
According to the report, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has gained influence during the war and now holds decisive power over whether Tehran accepts any agreement.
“One faction there right now is at its highest point ever in its history — the IRGC,” one source told the newspaper.
The report said US officials believe the divisions help explain repeated flare-ups around the fragile ceasefire and delays in Iran responding to US proposals.
An Iranian education official said the UAE was the only country to revoke the licenses of Iranian schools following the recent war involving Iran, the US and Israel.
According to ISNA, the acting head of Iran’s Center for International Affairs and Overseas Schools said around 1,300 of the 2,300 Iranian students previously enrolled in UAE-based Iranian schools had transferred either to schools inside Iran or to international schools in the UAE.
The official said about 1,000 remaining students who could not return to Iran were being taught online through Iran’s school administration office in Istanbul.
Students in Iran’s final two years of high school who plan to take the national university entrance exam must sit final exams either inside Iran or in countries where official Iranian exam centers operate, including Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Kuwait and Iraq, the official added.
The war has pushed relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates close to rupture, disrupting one of the region’s most important commercial relationships and leaving ordinary Iranians who built lives and businesses caught in the fallout.
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians who built lives and businesses in the UAE now face visa cancellations, frozen finances and mounting uncertainty as relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi deteriorate.
According to several affected residents, Iranian nationals who left the UAE during the recent conflict—whether for Iran or third countries—are no longer being allowed to return, even to collect their belongings. In some cases, families still inside the Emirates have reportedly been given only weeks to leave.
Many Iranian residents say they have also been instructed to transfer funds abroad and are increasingly unable to use UAE bank accounts.
While properties and businesses have not formally been confiscated, some owners can no longer manage them directly and must rely on proxies or powers of attorney to sell assets.
Foreign companies operating in the UAE are also becoming increasingly reluctant to deal with Iranian individuals or firms, particularly those connected to trade with Iran. Many export orders involving Iran have reportedly been canceled.
“No one knows what tomorrow will bring”
Reza, a 40-year-old Iranian who has lived in Dubai with his wife for more than eight years, said Iranians still inside the UAE have not yet been deported but remain under constant pressure.
“For now, our residency status in Dubai has not changed,” he said. “But my friends say Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other emirates are cancelling visas even for Iranians who are still inside the country.”
Reza said he and his wife, a physician, have effectively lost their livelihoods despite retaining residency permits. His wife’s hospital declined to renew her contract, while his own import-export business has ground to a halt.
“My situation is very unclear,” he said. “No one knows what tomorrow will bring.”
He added that although his company’s licence has not officially been revoked, it can no longer function because trade involving Iran has effectively stopped.
“With work permits cancelled, people can no longer use their own assets,” he said. “A food wholesaler’s store has been shut down and, because he no longer has a business licence, he cannot even sell the goods sitting in his warehouse.”
According to Reza, the pressure is even greater on intermediaries accused of helping Iran circumvent sanctions by selling oil or moving funds abroad. He said many have already been expelled from the UAE and had their bank accounts frozen.
A critical trade relationship disrupted
For years, Dubai, particularly Jebel Ali port, served as one of Iran’s most important commercial gateways, handling a large share of Iranian imports and transit trade. The UAE was often Iran’s largest or second-largest trading partner after China.
That trade route now appears severely disrupted amid rising regional tensions and what Iranian media describe as a tightening maritime blockade.
The UAE said Friday it had intercepted new missile and drone attacks allegedly launched from Iran, adding that three residents were injured.
Earlier this week, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters denied carrying out attacks on the UAE but warned that any operation launched from Emirati territory against Iranian islands, ports or coastlines would receive a “crushing and regret-inducing response.”
Iranian media have meanwhile intensified criticism of Abu Dhabi. Jam-e Jam newspaper described the alleged seizure of Iranian assets as “modern-day robbery and open hostility,” while Abolfazl Khaki of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce accused the UAE of showing “maximum hostility” toward Iranian traders during the recent conflict.
“The recent experience showed that the UAE is no longer a safe place for Iranian investors,” Khaki said.
Iranian officials are now openly discussing alternative trade hubs. Nadir Pourparcham of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce said trade ties with the UAE “will never return to the way they were” and pointed to Qatar’s Hamad Port as a possible replacement. Iranian media have also promoted Pakistan’s ports as alternative corridors for Iranian trade.
The conservative outlet Mashregh News argued that Iran no longer needed “unreliable intermediaries” such as the UAE and said closer ties with China and Pakistan could help Tehran withstand economic pressure.
“It is time for Dubai to understand that Iran’s geography is not for sale,” the outlet wrote.
Competing factions inside Iran, particularly the growing influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are complicating mediation efforts with the United States, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.
The report said Iranian political officials, including the president and foreign minister, remain involved in diplomacy, but sources claimed the IRGC ultimately holds the power to accept or reject any agreement.
One source cited by the report said the war had strengthened the IRGC’s position inside Iran, giving hardline factions an interest in prolonging the conflict.
According to the report, mediators remain concerned that delays and internal divisions inside Iran could complicate efforts to reach a broader agreement with Washington.