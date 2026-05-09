Iran’s parliament will hold its first plenary session since the start of joint US-Israeli attacks and the subsequent ceasefire via videoconference on Sunday, parliament presidium spokesman Abbas Goudarzi said.

“The plenary session will be held via videoconference due to announced precautions,” Goudarzi said.

He added that lawmakers would discuss “various dimensions of recent market turbulence, people’s livelihood concerns, and recent price increases.”

Parliament had not held a full public session since the conflict began, with only some parliamentary committees meeting during the period.