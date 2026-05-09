Iran’s education ministry has barred private schools from holding in-person classes, saying all non-state schools must continue operating online until further notice.

The move came after some private schools reportedly resumed face-to-face classes despite nationwide remote learning, following pressure from families, according to Iranian state media.

“Until further notice, all non-state schools will operate virtually,” Ahmad Mahmoudzadeh, head of the Education Ministry’s Organization for Non-State Schools, said in response to the reopenings.