Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper, said countries supporting a proposed UN resolution calling on Iran to halt attacks and mining in the Strait of Hormuz should lose access to the waterway.
“We should officially announce that countries voting in favor of the draft resolution will be considered hostile states and ships under their ownership, or carrying imports or exports for them, will not be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Shariatmadari wrote.
His comments referred to a US- and Arab state-backed draft UN Security Council resolution demanding Iran stop attacks in the strait, disclose the locations of any mines and refrain from obstructing shipping. The measure is expected to face likely vetoes from China and Russia, according to diplomats.