Iran’s embassy in Seoul denied on Thursday any involvement by Iranian armed forces in damage to a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The embassy said in a statement that it “firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations” regarding the incident.

It added, however, that “disregard for the declared requirements and operational realities in an environment influenced by military and security tensions may lead to unintended incidents.”

The statement was issued after a Panama-flagged ship operated by South Korea’s HMM suffered an explosion and caught fire on Monday.