A Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported.

The attack was the first reported incident involving a Chinese oil tanker, Caixin reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The unnamed vessel’s deck caught fire and the ship was marked “CHINA OWNER & CREW,” the report said.

Maritime security sources said the damaged vessel was believed to be the Marshall Islands-flagged oil products and chemical tanker JV Innovation, which had reported a fire on its deck to nearby ships on Monday.

The incident took place off the UAE coast close to Mina Saqr, the report said.