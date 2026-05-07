"Some sources say the hostile action against Bahman pier on Iran’s Qeshm Island was carried out by the United Arab Emirates, acting as a tool of the Israeli regime," IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency said on Thursday, adding that the matter had not been officially confirmed.

“If the issue is confirmed, the UAE will pay the price for its hostile action,” the report said.

Tasnim also said some sources linked several explosions heard in Bandar Abbas to air defenses confronting two drones.