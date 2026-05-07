IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported that residents of Bandar Abbas heard several sounds resembling explosions near the southern Iranian port city, adding that the source and exact location remained unclear.

Local outlet Eskan News reported six explosions in Sirik in Hormozgan province, at intervals of 40 seconds from one another. Vahid Online also reported explosions heard Thursday night in Qeshm, Minab, Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, and Sirik.

Iran's state TV said an explosion was heard at Bahman passenger pier on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

"Some sources say some of the sounds were related to operations by the IRGC Navy to warn certain vessels about unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz. But efforts to determine the exact and full source of the sounds are still ongoing," IRGC-affiliated Tasnim reports.