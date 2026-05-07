Tehran has introduced new rules for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a document it reviewed, as Iran moves to formalize control over the waterway despite US warnings.

The document, titled “Vessel Information Declaration,” is an application form issued by Iran’s newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) and must be completed by all vessels seeking safe passage through the strait, the report said.

CNN said the document, shared by Lloyd’s List and another anonymous shipping industry source, contains more than 40 questions requiring ships to disclose their name, identification number, any previous name, country of origin and destination.

The form also asks for the nationalities of the vessel’s registered owners, operators and crew, as well as details of the cargo on board, the report added.

According to the PGSA, the information must be emailed to the authority before vessels can transit the strait.

An email from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority cited by CNN warned that “complete and accurate information is essential” to processing transit requests and that “further instructions will be communicated via email.”

“Any incorrect or incomplete information provided will be the sole responsibility of the applicant, and any resulting consequences will be borne accordingly,” the email added.