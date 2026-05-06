Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said an unspecified number of people with “close links” to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have recently been arrested in the kingdom, including some suspected in espionage-related cases.

The ministry did not provide details on the number of arrests or the specific allegations, but the announcement marks another escalation in tensions between Bahrain and Iran following weeks of regional conflict and security concerns.

The statement comes after Bahrain said in late April that it had stripped 69 people of their citizenship for allegedly supporting Iranian attacks on the country.