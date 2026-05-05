Valuable assets may still be hidden at Iran nuclear site despite US-Israeli raids - CNN
Not all elements of Iran’s nuclear supply chain have been hit by US and Israeli strikes in recent months, CNN reported, citing a review of satellite imagery.
The Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility is causing concern for the US and Israel because materials produced in the early stages of the process are purified there and converted into uranium hexafluoride, which is used to enrich uranium, the report said.
Satellite imagery tracking movement around the facility suggests that something valuable may still be hidden in surrounding tunnels, the report added.
A high-level Trump administration official informed Iran on Sunday of the impending US operation to “guide” ships through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran not to interfere, Axios reported, citing a US official and a source with knowledge.
The private message suggested the White House wanted to try to mitigate the risk of potential escalation, the report said.
Some US and Israeli officials believe President Donald Trump could give an order to resume the war with Iran later this week if the diplomatic stalemate continues, the report added.
Germany is sending a naval minesweeping vessel to the Mediterranean ahead of a possible future mission to help clear the Strait of Hormuz, Der Spiegel reported, citing the German defense ministry.
The minesweeper Fulda left the Kiel-Wik naval base on Monday, breaking off a previous deployment as part of a NATO mission, the report said.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said repositioning the vessel would save time if the government decided to join an international effort to clear the waterway, though any deployment would depend on an end to hostilities between Iran and the US and Israel.
UAE’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air defense systems are dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.
"The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the UAE's air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones," the statement added.