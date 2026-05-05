UAE says air defenses responding to Iran missile, drone attacks
UAE’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air defense systems are dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.
"The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the UAE's air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones," the statement added.