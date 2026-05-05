A high-level Trump administration official informed Iran on Sunday of the impending US operation to “guide” ships through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran not to interfere, Axios reported, citing a US official and a source with knowledge.

The private message suggested the White House wanted to try to mitigate the risk of potential escalation, the report said.

Some US and Israeli officials believe President Donald Trump could give an order to resume the war with Iran later this week if the diplomatic stalemate continues, the report added.

