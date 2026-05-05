“We’re not looking for a fight,” Hegseth said, describing the effort as defensive and limited in scope.
He said the operation, known as Project Freedom, aims to restore the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and protect commercial vessels from Iranian aggression.
“Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission, protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression,” he said.
Hegseth said US forces would not need to enter Iranian waters or airspace, adding the mission is designed to secure global energy routes and support international trade.
He warned Iran against interfering with shipping. “If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower,” he said.
Hegseth added the operation would eventually be handed over to international partners, saying the waterway is more critical to the global economy than to the United States.